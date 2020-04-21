|
Teresa Geraldine DiClemente
Woodlynne - Teresa Geraldine "Jerry" DiClemente (nee Clark) of Woodlynne, NJ passed peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 92.
Beloved wife of predeceased Rudolph DiClemente. Cherished daughter of predeceased Walter and Caroline Clark. Devoted mother of Michelle (Jose Ramos) DiClemente, Bruce DiClemente, Colleen (Tom) Dyer and predeceased daughter-in-law Jeannie Simmons. Dear sister predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. Loving grandmother of Teresa Anderson, Shelby Dyer and Max Dyer. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Teresa "Jerry" was a loving Wife, Mother, Nana and Aunt Jerry. Jerry wed on May 23, 1953 and began her married life with Rudy, raising 3 children while domiciled on Winslow Street, Camden New Jersey. They moved to Woodlynne, New Jersey in 1974 where Jerry lived until her passing. A wonderfully caring and selfless woman whose life evolved around her faith, family and friends. She cherished her flower gardens and loved to cook. Among many of her other favorite pastimes, she enjoyed making puzzles, Bingo, Pokeno, playing cards, playing slots at the casinos and lottery scratch offs. In Jerry's own words "Nothing means more than family".
Private services will take place on Friday April 24, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ. Private interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details and to leave your remembrances of Jerry.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020