Teresa M. Gambone
Marlton - Teresa M. Gambone (nee Applegate) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on October 8, 2020. She was 85. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Anthony S. Gambone. Loving mother of Eileen Trott and Paul Gambone (Michele) and her predeceased sons Anthony S. Gambone Jr. and John J. Gambone. She was the proud grandmother of Joseph Trott, Jaclyn Trott, Jenna Trott Schwartz (Mike), Anthony Gambone, and Jon Gambone. Great Grandmother of Christian and Noah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday October 15th from 8:45-10:45 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Teresa's name to The Unforgotten Haven (www.theunforgottenhaven.org
).