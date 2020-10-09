1/1
Teresa M. Gambone
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa M. Gambone

Marlton - Teresa M. Gambone (nee Applegate) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on October 8, 2020. She was 85. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Anthony S. Gambone. Loving mother of Eileen Trott and Paul Gambone (Michele) and her predeceased sons Anthony S. Gambone Jr. and John J. Gambone. She was the proud grandmother of Joseph Trott, Jaclyn Trott, Jenna Trott Schwartz (Mike), Anthony Gambone, and Jon Gambone. Great Grandmother of Christian and Noah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday October 15th from 8:45-10:45 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Teresa's name to The Unforgotten Haven (www.theunforgottenhaven.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
08:45 - 10:45 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved