Teresa M. O'Connell
Blackwood - Teresa M. O'Connell (nee Ryan), formerly a longtime resident of Blackwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. O'Connell, Sr. who predeceased her in 2012. Devoted mother of Joan Craft (Gary) of Turnersville, NJ, John O'Connell (Karen) of Vineland, NJ, Teresa Locicero (Donald) of Williamstown, NJ, Rita Sweeten (Larry) of Blackwood, NJ, Leo O'Connell of Audubon, NJ, Kathleen Maurice (Paul) of Lindenwold, NJ, and the late Paul O'Connell, Jr. Proud grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of fourteen. Dear sister of Catherine Mather of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Teresa was sadly predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
Teresa married Paul in 1950, together they moved to Blackwood, NJ in 1954, and to Atco, NJ in 2012. She was a loving and caring stay at home mother who enjoyed nothing more than taking care of her beloved family. She was an avid Phillies fan, never missing a game on television and was disappointed every year when the season ended. She always loved taking vacations at the beach, especially Long Beach Island. Teresa had a talent for crosswords that was unrivaled. She served as a past member of the St. Jude's Altar and Rosary Society for many years, where she was also a very active parishioner.
Viewing will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Sewell (Washington Township), NJ 08080, where her funeral mass will begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019