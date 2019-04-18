Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Lazowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Monica Lazowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresa Monica Lazowski Obituary
Teresa Monica Lazowski

Cherry Hill - LAZOWSKI-

Teresa Monica, (nee Jastrzembski), age 81, of Cherry Hill on April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Francis Lazowski. Devoted mother of Katherine (Paul) Stuart of Fishers, IN., Anthony J. (Kathleen) Lazowski of Lancaster, PA., and John Lazowski of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Alexander "Sasha" Lazowski. Dear sister of Mary Jastrzembski of Queens, NY and Margaret Royal of Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Rd. Cherry Hill. Interment private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now