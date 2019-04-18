|
Teresa Monica Lazowski
Teresa Monica, (nee Jastrzembski), age 81, of Cherry Hill on April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Francis Lazowski. Devoted mother of Katherine (Paul) Stuart of Fishers, IN., Anthony J. (Kathleen) Lazowski of Lancaster, PA., and John Lazowski of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Alexander "Sasha" Lazowski. Dear sister of Mary Jastrzembski of Queens, NY and Margaret Royal of Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Rd. Cherry Hill. Interment private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019