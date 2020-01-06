|
Teresa R. Kelly
Blackwood - Teresa R. Kelly of Blackwood, NJ (formerly of Baltimore, MD) passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her father Robert Kelly, mother Ruth Kelly, and brother Gary Kelly. Survived by her loving son Glenn Kelly (Sandra) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, sisters Phyllis Rhines and Arlene Kelly, brother Alan (Belinda) all of Baltimore. Companion of 27 years Joseph Rowland. Beloved grandmom to Brittany and Nia. Great grandmom to RJ. Teresa was also loved by a host of nieces, nephews, and her best friend Cassandra Cathie along with the rest of her church family. She was a graduate of Eastern High School and Morgan State University in Baltimore where Teresa was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. In most recent years, she served her church as an usher and volunteer for the Hope Mobile(food distribution program). A memorial service will be held January 10, 2020 11am at The Perfecting Church 274 Delsea Drive Sewell NJ. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Teresa's name to her church.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020