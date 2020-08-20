Teresa Virginia Procacci
Cherry Hill - (nee Pillo) passed away on August 19, 2020 peacefully at home, as she wished, surrounded by her daughters at the age of 92
She married the love of her life, Joe Procacci, on September 4, 1948 and they raised their three children in Pennsauken before moving to Cherry Hill, where she had a beautiful life with ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and countless friends.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe; parents Edith and Michael Pillo and siblings Michael Pillo Jr., Ronald Pillo, Joan Balsama and Lucille Starkey; Teresa is the beloved mother of Rita Neczypor, Joseph M. (Jennifer) Procacci and Loretta Banecker (Frank); loving grandmother of Natalie Fox (Brian), Edward Procacci, Daniel Kelly (Iris), Claire Walker (Robert), Joseph Procacci III (Alexandria), Gabrielle, Nicolas and Pasquale Procacci, Francis and Teresa Banecker; cherished great grandmother of Viviana and Joseph Procacci IV and Thomas and Joseph Kelly; treasured sister in law of Mary Ann Pillo, Dominic Balsama, William Starkey, Ann Marie Procacci, Rose McLaughlin and Sam Procacci. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Teresa's Life on Monday from 6 to 8 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, and Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM at the Church of Christ Our Light, 402 Kings Highway North in Cherry Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Final committal services will take place privately. Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, we ask that you please pay your respects in a timely manner and limit your stay to allow others to pay their respects. Face masks are required inside the building.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
). Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com