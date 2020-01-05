Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry J. Leahy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry J. Leahy Obituary
Terry J. Leahy

Maple Shade - On January 1, 2020, age 80, formerly of Bellingham, MA and Maple Shade, NJ. He was the husband of the late Robin (nee Carpenter) and father of Terrance, Kevin and Megan Nakaguchi. He was the brother of William M. and Brian J. Leahy and the late Eileen McKernan. He is also survived by his former wife Marie "Bunny" (nee Anderson) Leahy and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday morning 10:00-11:00 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Maple Shade, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -