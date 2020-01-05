|
Terry J. Leahy
Maple Shade - On January 1, 2020, age 80, formerly of Bellingham, MA and Maple Shade, NJ. He was the husband of the late Robin (nee Carpenter) and father of Terrance, Kevin and Megan Nakaguchi. He was the brother of William M. and Brian J. Leahy and the late Eileen McKernan. He is also survived by his former wife Marie "Bunny" (nee Anderson) Leahy and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday morning 10:00-11:00 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Maple Shade, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020