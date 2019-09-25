|
|
The Honorable Mayor Dr. Leo J. McCabe
Glassboro - The Honorable Mayor Dr. Leo J. McCabe, age 87, of Glassboro, died on September 21, 2019. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Leo received his bachelor's degree from Providence College. He went on to receive a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The Ohio State University.
A resident of Glassboro since 1962, McCabe served as Mayor of Glassboro from January 2002 until his retirement in 2018.
McCabe had previously retired from Mobil Oil as a Senior Consultant and Manager of Fuels and Air Quality Research. He holds numerous patents and was recognized as an international expert in fuels and air quality.
Known along with deceased and beloved wife Mary as the Ambassadors to Glassboro, Leo and Mary were involved with many organizations throughout Glassboro, Gloucester County and New Jersey. They both served as founding members of the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County. Additionally, Leo was a founding member of Robins Nest, worked on the historical preservation of the Glassboro Railroad Station, and was instrumental with the organization of Glassboro Unity Day. Leo served as a long-time member of the School Board for the Glassboro Public Schools and President of the Glassboro Education Foundation. Leo was a member of the Church of St. Bridget and St. Anthony's Society.
He also had served as an Executive Board member of the N.J. League of Municipalities and its Legislative Committee, a former president of the Gloucester County Mayors Association and served on the Board of Directors of the N.J. Conference of Mayors.
McCabe was also recognized with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from Rowan University in May, 2015.
He is survived by children, Patty (Howard) Kaufman, Beth (Kevin) Reeves, Tom (Karen) McCabe; grandchildren, Kylie Reeves, Paige (Matthew) Heard, Michael Kaufman and Lauren and Megan McCabe and great granddaughter, Ava Grace Heard. He is predeceased by his brothers Henry McCabe and John McCabe, and sisters Sr. Eileen McCabe and Ruth (McCabe) Blaise. Also survived by a special family friends Chris Averi and Patti Jones.
Friends may greet the family on Friday from 5-9 PM and Saturday 9-10:30 AM in the Church of St. Bridget, 125 Church St, Glassboro, NJ 08028. Funeral mass will be Saturday at 11 AM. Interment St. Bridget's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County, PO Box 742, Glassboro, NJ 08028 and the Glassboro Historical Society, Inc. 354 Oakwood Ave Glassboro 08028. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019