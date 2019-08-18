Services
Christ the King Catholic Chr
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Thea A. Wynne


1929 - 2019
Thea A. Wynne Obituary
Thea A. Wynne

Philadelphia - On August 15, 2019, Thea (nee Greissmeyer), age 90, passed away at Barclays Rehabilitation Center in Cherry Hill. Born and raised in Regensburg, Germany, Thea had been a resident of Philadelphia for most of her life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel M. Wynne. She is lovingly survived by her three daughters, Trudy (James) Armstrong, Deborah (Jacob) Karley and Donna (Bob) Platzer; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lighthouse Hospice, CHA Foundation, 200 Lake Drive East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or at www.lighthousehospice.net
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019
