Thelma Baker
Pennsauken - 100, passed away on March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert; and her son in-laws, Fred Smith and Thomas Durban. Thelma is survived by three daughters, Janet Baker, Barbara Durban, and Connie Smith; son, Richard Baker (Virginia); Grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Melissa, Jason, Corinne, and Freddie; Great-Grandchildren, Makayla, Carter, Addison, Alex, Autumn, and Aubree.
A memorial service will be held at 8 pm, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial gathering will be from 6 pm to 8 pm, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial of her cremated remains will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Med13L Foundation, P.O. Box 283, Barrington, NJ 08007. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019