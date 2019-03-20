Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Baker


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Baker Obituary
Thelma Baker

Pennsauken - 100, passed away on March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert; and her son in-laws, Fred Smith and Thomas Durban. Thelma is survived by three daughters, Janet Baker, Barbara Durban, and Connie Smith; son, Richard Baker (Virginia); Grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Melissa, Jason, Corinne, and Freddie; Great-Grandchildren, Makayla, Carter, Addison, Alex, Autumn, and Aubree.

A memorial service will be held at 8 pm, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial gathering will be from 6 pm to 8 pm, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial of her cremated remains will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Med13L Foundation, P.O. Box 283, Barrington, NJ 08007. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now