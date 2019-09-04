Services
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-335-1461
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
Thelma D. Groff Obituary
Thelma D. Groff

Pennsauken - Thelma D. Groff "Babe" (Nee Kohler) 90 of Pennsauken, NJ left us on August 29, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond C. Groff "Bubby" of Cramer Hill, NJ.

Known as "Babe" or "Aunt Babe" to many, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in the summer at the pool and the card games that followed after dark, times with family at bingo or just a casual visit. Devoted mother of Raymond A. Groff, John E. Groff, Sr. and Rosemarie Kennedy (Nee Groff), loving Mother in Law to Mary E Groff and the late James P. Kennedy. Also survived by her Grandson, John E. Groff, Jr of Galloway, her granddaughters, Michelle R. Groff and Christina A. Kennedy, her Great Grandchildren Alissa M. Gismonde and Michael J. Groff of Pennsauken.

Family and friends are invited to services being held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at May Funeral Home 335 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ from the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow and burial at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken, NJ with a reception to follow. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice online at www.samaritannj.org or by Mail at 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
