Thelma E. Tamburrino
Marlton - Thelma Elizabeth Tamburrino, passed away April 13, 2019, age 98. Survived by her niece Doranne Brennan and nephew John Brennan and cousins Hugh (Gail), Julie, and Lee (Dottie) Hansell. Predeceased by her sister Ruth Brennan, and cousin Frank (Mary) Hansell. She retired from Sears after working there for a long period of time. She'll be greatly missed by the family, and many friends she has gathered over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, April 17, from 10:00am to 10:30 at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. A graveside service will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019