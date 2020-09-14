Thelma L. Collins
Voorhees, NJ - Thelma Lydia Collins Voorhees passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Formerly of Haddonfield and Merchantville, NJ. The youngest daughter of nine children born to the late Leslie and Pearl Hilton. Wife of the late John "Bobby" Collins, predeceased by infant son, John R. Collins, Jr. To cherish her memory are her children Lorraine Collins Robinson (Jeff), Thelma Collins, and Robert Collins (Julie); her 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her brother Ralph Hilton (Joan), sister Sylvia Dixon." Funeral services were held privately. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com