Thelma L. Daugherty
1916 - 2020
Thelma L. Daugherty

Formerly of Collingswood - Thelma L. Daugherty of Newark, DE, formerly of Collingswood, NJ passed away on October 25, 2020 at Regal Heights Rehabilitation in Hockessin, DE. She was 94. Thelma was born in Haddon Heights, NJ to the late Ralph Harry Daugherty and Irene Eckstein Daugherty. She graduated from Collingswood High School in 1944 and worked for many years for Philadelphia National Bank (now Wells Fargo), rising from the steno pool to a bank officer in the Personnel Department. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Daugherty Goldsmith and her brother, Ralph Harry Daugherty, Jr. as well as her parents. She is survived by her nephew, Russell C. Goldsmith (Mary Ann) and her niece, Nancy Goldsmith Campana (Albert), 2 great nephews, 3 great nieces, 3 great-great nephews and 2 great-great nieces. Ms. Daugherty taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church in Collingswood for many years. She was an avid needleworker, and many of her creations are still treasured by her family. She also enjoyed bowling during her years at PNB. She was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Tatem-Shields Post #17 American Legion, Collingswood, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 11 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Tatem-Shields Post #17, 620 Atlantic Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
