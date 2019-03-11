|
Thelma M. Geiger
Westmont - On March 8, 2019, at the age of 99. Dear sister of Wilbur Geiger. Preceded in death by her parents Emma and Gustav, and sisters Esther, Frances, Eleanor, Dorothy, and Brothers Gustav, and Ken. Also survived by many nieces & nephews of which all were considered her children. Thelma was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the Choir. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday, March 13th from 10 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 11, 2019