1/1
Thelma M. Keane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma M. Keane

Marlton, former longtime Haddonfield Resident - (nee Adams) age 91, passed on October 5, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Haddonfield before moving to the Wiley Christian Community in Marlton in 2008 with her beloved late husband James O. Keane Jr. She was the devoted mother of Robert (Elisa) of Haddon Twp., NJ, Carol K. (Fred) Walker of Richmond, VA, Janet Keane of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Gary J.; Loving grandmother of Thomas, Christopher (Cari), & Emilie Keane, Melissa & Julie Walker, Megan Garvey (Michael) & the late Michelle Carroll. She was the dear sister of the late Joan Murphy.

Thelma was raised on her family's dairy farm in Medford, where she loved milking the cows and showing her prized cow, Bessie, at the 4H shows. After graduating high school, she worked as a secretary for Campbell Soup. Prior to getting married, her adventurous spirit took her on a solo trip out west, the highlight of which was a mule ride down to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon. Thelma enjoyed going to dances as a young lady and this is where she met her beloved husband, Jim. Thelma was a loving, devoted mother, a talented cook and seamstress and dedicated leader of her daughters' Girls Scout troops. Thelma was an active member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed being with her family and traveling with her husband and sister. Thelma loved hugs & blowing kisses to family & staff at Wiley. She was a kind, gentle soul who will be missed by all.

Thelma's service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Thelma may be made to Wiley Employee Appreciation Fund, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053, or the charity of your choice.

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ.

856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services Holl-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved