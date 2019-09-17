|
Thelma P. White
Runnemede - Thelma P. White (nee Bowers), on September 13, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted loving mother of Cheryl White. Dear sister of Blanche Wentzell (Elwood), Christiana Mitchell (Paul), Florence Briggs (Stanley), and Alexander Leighton "Late" (Barbara). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Thelma was a talented seamstress. She altered or created everything from Halloween costumes to prom gowns for friends and family. There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd. Runnemede, NJ. Funeral Service 11am also at the church. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019