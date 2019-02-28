|
|
Thelma Romond
Runnemede - Thelma "Sweets" Romond (nee Fanelli), on February 26, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Vedice W. Romond, Jr. Devoted mother of Thelma Robinson (Reginald) and Charles Romond, Sr. Beloved grandmother of Cynthia Ficchi (Richard), Regina Robinson-Mahoney, and Charles Romond, Jr. Loving great-grandmother of Alexis, Nicholas, Richard, and Nicole. Dear sister of Margie Larkins and the late Charles Fanelli, Beatrice Bell, Martha Blumstein, and Harry Fanelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thelma was a past president of VFW Post 7410 Ladies Auxiliary. There will be a viewing from 10:30am to 11:30am on Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 12 noon at Christ Episcopal Church, Woodbury. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019