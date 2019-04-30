|
Thelma T. Labenz
Villas - Thelma T. Labenz, age 93 of Villas, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Cape Regional Medical Center surrounded by loving family. Born May 18th, 1925 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, she spent time in Turnersville, NJ before moving to Villas, NJ after retirement. She is preceded in death by her husband, James (2005), sons James, Michael L., and grandsons James, Christopher, and Matthew. Thelma is survived by her daughter Michelle (Husband, Donald Brosious), niece Ruth, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Thelma will be held at 11am on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N Cape May, NJ 08204; where relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 am. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019