Theodore Alan "Teddy" Klempner


1949 - 2019
Theodore Alan "Teddy" Klempner Obituary
Theodore "Teddy" Alan Klempner

Washington Twp. - On June 28, 2019. Age 70. Devoted father of Cari Klempner, Jeannine Wynne and her partner Israel Diaz, Nancy Wynne and her fiancé Jorge Lopez. Loving grandfather of Carly, Noah, Olivia, Jiselle, Isaac, Antonia, Joseph, Alyna, Emely, and Allize. Beloved life partner of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Fleischman. Dear sister of Sandra Klempner. Cherished son of the late Seymour and Gloria Klempner.

Teddy's life will be honored and celebrated privately by his family at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019
