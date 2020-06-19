Theodore B. Chiglo
Cherry Hill - Theodore B. Chiglo passed away June 8, 2020 age 71 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Diane Chiglo (nee Lynch), his two sons Ted M. Chiglo (Ashley) and Chris Chiglo (Dana). He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary (nee Sydoryk) Chiglo. Ted leaves behind a large extended family, many nieces and nephews and friends.
Ted was a Corpsman in the Navy after graduating high school. He went on to graduate from Hahnemann University for medical technology then worked for Bayer for 19 years in diagnostic medical sales then 10 years with PDI as a pharmaceutical salesman, where he enjoyed traveling and connecting with people. Ted was strong, selfless, and often admired for being a hard worker. Active most of his life, Ted liked to fish, golf and attended Phillies games with his sons; he especially enjoyed coaching his son's youth soccer teams. An excellent host, Ted loved to entertain family and friends over his and Diane's house for BBQ's and get-togethers and shared his love of seafood. His warmth and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Services Private. Please leave your memories of Ted on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.