Theodore B. Chiglo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore B. Chiglo

Cherry Hill - Theodore B. Chiglo passed away June 8, 2020 age 71 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Diane Chiglo (nee Lynch), his two sons Ted M. Chiglo (Ashley) and Chris Chiglo (Dana). He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary (nee Sydoryk) Chiglo. Ted leaves behind a large extended family, many nieces and nephews and friends.

Ted was a Corpsman in the Navy after graduating high school. He went on to graduate from Hahnemann University for medical technology then worked for Bayer for 19 years in diagnostic medical sales then 10 years with PDI as a pharmaceutical salesman, where he enjoyed traveling and connecting with people. Ted was strong, selfless, and often admired for being a hard worker. Active most of his life, Ted liked to fish, golf and attended Phillies games with his sons; he especially enjoyed coaching his son's youth soccer teams. An excellent host, Ted loved to entertain family and friends over his and Diane's house for BBQ's and get-togethers and shared his love of seafood. His warmth and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Services Private. Please leave your memories of Ted on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved