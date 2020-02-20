Services
Theodore D. Poulos

Theodore D. Poulos Obituary
Theodore D. Poulos

Atco - POULOS-

Theodore D. age 81 of Atco on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Horiates). Devoted father of Violet Davis of Atco, Stamatoula (Rodney) Chandler of Pennsauken, Demetrios (Diamanta) Poulos of Ohio and Angelo (Terry) Poulos of Deptford. Loving grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Elias (Koula) Poulos of Merchantville, Evangelia Markakis of Cherry Hill and the late Zano Poulos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ted was a self taught Carpenter by trade starting at the age 9 in Ikaria, Greece. He came to America at the age of 22 as a married young man. He worked with Ted and George Remodeling for over 30 plus years. Theodore was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church since its inception. He was a member of the Order of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) , Camden Chapter 69, Also a life long member of Pan Ikarian Brotherhood of America, Chapter 12, Atheras. Ted loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. & Tuesday 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held Monday 8:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations for a scholarship in memory of Theodore to The Pan-Icarian Foundation PO Box 79037 Pittsburg, Pa. 15216-0037. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
