Theodore G. Joya
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore G. Joya

Runnemede - Theodore G. Joya passed away suddenly on June 5, 2020 at his home in Runnemede, NJ, at the age of 88. Ted was the devoted father of Patricia, Karen and the late Robert Joya, a loving grandpop to Nicole Marasa (Robert) and Jared Joya, and great grandpop to Christian and Bella. Ted graduated from Merchantville High School and Temple University. Early in his career he was employed by RCA, then for many years taught Math at Pennsauken High School until retiring in 1991. Ted was an outstanding athlete and a devoted sports fan. He received numerous awards for his skill in playing basketball, baseball, and tennis. Due to ongoing Covid-19 health crises, services will be private. A celebration of Ted's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Multiple Sclerosis Assn. of America, 706 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved