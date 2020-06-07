Theodore G. Joya
Runnemede - Theodore G. Joya passed away suddenly on June 5, 2020 at his home in Runnemede, NJ, at the age of 88. Ted was the devoted father of Patricia, Karen and the late Robert Joya, a loving grandpop to Nicole Marasa (Robert) and Jared Joya, and great grandpop to Christian and Bella. Ted graduated from Merchantville High School and Temple University. Early in his career he was employed by RCA, then for many years taught Math at Pennsauken High School until retiring in 1991. Ted was an outstanding athlete and a devoted sports fan. He received numerous awards for his skill in playing basketball, baseball, and tennis. Due to ongoing Covid-19 health crises, services will be private. A celebration of Ted's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Multiple Sclerosis Assn. of America, 706 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.