Theodore "Ted" J. Jackson
Pennsauken - age 86 years, passed away on March 23, 2019 at his residence. Beloved husband of Betty L. (nee Gladney) for 61 years. Devoted father of Patty Bongiorno, Thomas Jackson (Cheri), Stacy Bazis (Michael) and the late Theodore. Loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 5. Dear brother of William Jackson (Donna), Joseph Jackson (Patricia), Ruth Jackson and the late Grace Snyder and John Jackson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Ted was employed with ADP in Mt. Laurel as an electronics technician for 30 years. After retirement, he drove a seniors bus in Haddon Twp. for 20 years before retiring for good 6 years ago. Ted was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and a member of the choir at Mary, Queen of All Saints
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 9:30 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia, 4824 Camden Ave Pennsauken, NJ 08110, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mary, Queen of All Saints at the above address. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019