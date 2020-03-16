|
Theodore Kushner, MD
Ocala - Theodore Kushner, MD, 87 years, of Ocala, FL formerly of Moorestown, NJ passed away on March 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Joseph and Emma (née Schnittlinger) Kushner. Beloved husband of Charlotte Kushner (née Bowman). Loving father of Andrea (John) Hall, Terri Lynne (Debbie) Kushner, Theodore Kushner, Jr. Esq., Jonathan (Mary) Kushner, Terry Ellen (Jay) Snider and the late Kenneth and David (the late Michelle). Dear brother of Elaine (Stuart) Beck and the late Rochelle Greenbarg (Gene). Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Emma, David, Jaime, Cody and Todd. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theodore was the Chief of Neurology at 5 area hospitals. He was very well respected by his peers and community, and very much loved by his family and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday morning from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theodore's memory to the OR the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences, visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020