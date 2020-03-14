Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Theodore Galiazzi
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Theodore L. "Ted" Galiazzi


1939 - 2020
Theodore L. "Ted" Galiazzi Obituary
Theodore "Ted" L. Galiazzi

Bellmawr -

Theodore L. Galiazzi, Sr., "Ted", on March 12, 2020, of Bellmawr; formerly of Magnolia. Age 80. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Iacovelli). Devoted father of Linda Galiazzi, Diane Verratti, Ted Galiazzi, Jr. (Heather), and Michael Galiazzi (Christine). Loving Pop Pop of Mia, Bella, Mikey, Julionna, Gia, and Nick. Dear brother of Richard Galiazzi (Marie), Annette Venezia, and the late Anthony and Bobby Galiazzi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Ted retired from RCA in Camden after 30-plus years of employment. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 10:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
