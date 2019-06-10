|
Theodore Lee Gill
Sarasota, FL. - formerly of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Age 78.
Beloved Husband of Susan (nee Schweigart) Gill. Devoted father of Theodore, Robert, Catherine, James, Ralph, Jacqueline, Cydney and Ryan. Proud, loving and, as he would say "The best Pop Pop EVER" of Pamela, Louis, Mikey, Daniel, Robby, Teddy Jr., Marissa, Brian, Ashley, Charlie, Anthony, Ryan, Tyler, Dylan, Carlo and Emily. Adoring great-grandfather of Charlotte, Tyler & little Louie. Previously succeeded in death by his parents Angelina & Theodore as well as 5 siblings Joey, Dorothy, Nellie, Kenny, and Tommy
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 10, 2019