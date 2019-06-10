Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Theodore Lee Gill Obituary
Theodore Lee Gill

Sarasota, FL. - formerly of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Age 78.

Beloved Husband of Susan (nee Schweigart) Gill. Devoted father of Theodore, Robert, Catherine, James, Ralph, Jacqueline, Cydney and Ryan. Proud, loving and, as he would say "The best Pop Pop EVER" of Pamela, Louis, Mikey, Daniel, Robby, Teddy Jr., Marissa, Brian, Ashley, Charlie, Anthony, Ryan, Tyler, Dylan, Carlo and Emily. Adoring great-grandfather of Charlotte, Tyler & little Louie. Previously succeeded in death by his parents Angelina & Theodore as well as 5 siblings Joey, Dorothy, Nellie, Kenny, and Tommy

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on June 10, 2019
