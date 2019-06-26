Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherry Hill - Theodore Robinson, age 93, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home in Cherry Hill, NJ. Theodore was a devoted, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be remembered as a great man, to look up to, to love, and to enjoy. Theodore was born in Colon, Panama, on September 30, 1925. He was the youngest child of Lular Jackson Robinson and George Robinson. He is predeceased in death by his parents, brother Wilfred Robinson and sister Ethel Robinson Piner. Theodore moved to Philadelphia, Pa. at a young age. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School where he was class vice president. As a young adult, he discovered young love with Clara Johnson and married soon after. He served for over forty years as a dedicated employee of Campbell Soup Company. In Theodore's legacy he leaves behind four children Renee Robinson, Michele Campbell, Theodore "Skip" (Carol) Robinson, and Paul Robinson; grandchildren Vondolyn Hill, Justin Campbell, Josh Robinson, Ian Campbell, Meesha (Erick) Kendle, Celine Robinson, and Ciara Robinson; great-grandchildren Phoenix Robinson and Xavier Robinson; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Negro College Fund Scholarships or the . His Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schetter Funeral Home 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
