Theodore Roosevelt Rhoads



Washington Twp. - on September 3, 2020. Age 94. Beloved partner of Jane Sistek (nee Habowski) and beloved husband of 50 years to the late Doris Rhoads (nee Reiter). Loving father of Theodore Rhoads, Jr. (Sharon Hart), Carol Rhoads and Bradford Rhoads. Cherished grandfather of Alison Rhoads. Dear brother of the late George Rhoads, Robert Rhoads and Lillian Mae.



Ted proudly served our country in the US Army during World War II, receiving a Purple Heart Medal.



Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial mass Saturday September 19th, 10:30 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, Gloucester County Veterans Advisory Board, PO Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store