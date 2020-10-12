1/1
Theodore (Ted) Rozier
28,1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore (Ted) Rozier

Cinnaminson - Theodore (Ted) Rozier, age 90, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Virtua, Mount Holly. Ted was born in Tacoma Park, Maryland on August 28,1930 to the late Joseph and Bertha Rozier. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Louise, two daughters, Beth and Cyndi, sister Lorraine DeShields, brother Garrison Rozier (Beatrice) and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Ted, Jr. Due to Covid-19 and Ted's wishes, friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, October 16th from 2-4pm at the Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd, Camden, NJ 08104.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carl Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Carl Miller Blvd
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved