Theodore (Ted) Rozier



Cinnaminson - Theodore (Ted) Rozier, age 90, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Virtua, Mount Holly. Ted was born in Tacoma Park, Maryland on August 28,1930 to the late Joseph and Bertha Rozier. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Louise, two daughters, Beth and Cyndi, sister Lorraine DeShields, brother Garrison Rozier (Beatrice) and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Ted, Jr. Due to Covid-19 and Ted's wishes, friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, October 16th from 2-4pm at the Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd, Camden, NJ 08104.









