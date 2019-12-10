Services
Bellmawr - Theodore S. Wypych, on December 10, 2019, from Bellmawr; formerly of Camden. Age 76. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Olesiewicz). Devoted father of Marie-Ellen (Greg), Lisa (Paul), Suzanne (Michael), Deborah (Michael), and Nancy (Richard). Loving Dziadzi of Alexandria (Nick), Corinne (Julio), Kelsey, Samantha (Alex), Theodore John, and Camryn and great grandfather "Big D" of Gavin. Brother of the late Nicholas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends and acquaintances. Theodore was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was co-owner of Specialty Wire Works in Camden and retired from Rapid Forms. His friends knew him as "Teddy Crocker" for his love of baking. Theodore loved his family fishing trips, scratch offs, and enjoyed his happy hour at Benedict's Place. He loved to talk on the phone and particularly enjoyed weekly conversations with Paul. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theodore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
