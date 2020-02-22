|
Theodore Traina, Sr.
Woolwich Twp. - Theodore Traina, Sr., 87, of Woolwich Twp., passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia and resided in Dingmans Ferry, PA before moving to Woolwich Twp. Ted served in the US Navy. He was a Branch Chief for the IRS for 37 years.
Ted was predeceased by his wife Ethel. He is survived by his son Theodore Jr. (Rose); 4 grandchildren Russell (Stephanie), Scott (Dawn), Craig & Mason and 2 great grandchildren Isaac & Logan.
Visitation Tuesday 9am until the memorial service at 10:30am at the DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME 171 Delaware St. Woodbury, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020