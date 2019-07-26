|
Theresa A. Pierce
Runnemede - Theresa A. "Terry" Pierce (nee Sacchetti), on July 23, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 84. Beloved wife of Clarence "Chuck" Pierce, Jr. Devoted mother of Wayne Pierce (Sherry), John Pierce (Ann Marie), Patricia Phillips (the late Steve) and Danny Pierce. Loving grandmother of Krista, Gabrielle, Pierce, Derek, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Kelly. Dear sister of Dee Gehring and the late Teresa, Philip, Concetta, Albert, Marie, Madeline and Louis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her beloved daughter-in-law Daria. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to the National Down Syndrome Society: www.ndss.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019