Marlton - Henwood, Theresa C. (nee Cronin), of Marlton, NJ, formerly of Phila., PA, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph L. Henwood, beloved mother of Terry (Doug), Joey (Eleanor), Eileen (Mark), Maureen (Dave), Janet (Paul), Judy, Patrick, Monica (Bill), Jodi (Joe), Jeami, and the late Betty and Virginia Mary. Grandmother to 29, Great-Grandmother to 59, and Great-Great Grandmother to 6. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at The Church of St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd., on Friday Feb. 22nd at 10 am followed by a Catholic Requiem Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . To share your condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019