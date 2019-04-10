Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Haddonfield - Theresa C. Hughes, of Haddonfield, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Herman and the late Cecclia (Tighe) Hughes. predeceased by 4 sisters, Mary Gallagher, Josephine Emerson, Sally Trainor and Nora Hughes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Grand nieces and nephews.

Theresa received the "Pro Ecclesis et Pontifice" medal, and Meritorious Service medal from the late Bishop Guilfoyle.

a tireless volunteer at Christ the King Church serving on the parish council and Trustee. She was a member of the Third Order of Secular Franciscans and was a volunteer at Virtua Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Monday April 15, 10 to 11 AM at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Christ The King Church. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
