Theresa Ciccone
Theresa Ciccone

Stratford - (nee DiGusto), age 87, passed away at home on September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ciccone, Jr. Loving mother of Anthony III (Liz), Terri (Chris) LaRoche, and Joseph (Lori). Devoted grandmother of Nello, Matt, Christopher, Matthew, Nicholas, Cary, and Joey. Proud great-grandmother of Luciano and Sloane. Dear sister of Louise Coletti.

Theresa was selfless and the epitome of love, kindness, and grace. After working as loan clerk at DPSC, she was retired for 25 years. She loved to spend time at her Wildwood home and gathering with her family for Sunday pasta dinners. She especially loved being surrounded by her 7 grandsons and was thrilled to meet her great-grandchildren, Luciano and finally a baby girl, Sloane.

Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
