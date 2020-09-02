Theresa "Tess" (Egizi) D'Alesandro
Voorhees - Theresa "Tess" D'Alesandro (Egizi) of Voorhees, NJ - Tess D'Alesandro, 97 years, passed away on September 1, 2020. Tess was a longtime resident of the Erlton section of Cherry Hill, NJ. Daughter of the late Guido and Beatrice (nèe Pietrantonio) Egizi. Beloved wife of the late Orlando (Earl) D'Alesandro. Predeceased in death by her sister, Vera Manasek, brother, Guido Egizi, and son, Paul D'Alesandro. Loving mother of Michael (Kathy) D'Alesandro, Richard (Sue) D'Alesandro and Theresa D'Alesandro. Beloved grandmother to Kathleen (Mike) Wasilik, Dennis (Allison) D'Alesandro, Anna Marie (Eric) Reeber, Thomas D'Alesandro, Paul (Sarah) D'Alesandro and Brian (Alyssa) D'Alesandro. Devoted GG to John, Meghan, Erin, Giana and Dylan. Also survived by loving sister-in-law Florence (nèe Huster) Egizi and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tess was born in South Philadelphia to Italian immigrants. Her father moved the family to Clementon NJ when she was an infant to start his shoe repair business. She grew up in a big extended Italian family surrounded by many cousins (Cumares) that she considered her brothers and sisters. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school. (Haddonfield HS class of 1941). She worked at RCA Camden during the war and met her forever friend Jean Stelmaszyk. Soon after, she met her future husband Earl and they were married in 1948. By 1950, they were raising a family in Erlton, NJ. Tess had the garage converted to a beauty salon so her sister Vera could start her business. The house quickly became a popular attraction. The neighbors became family and Tess always had a pot of coffee ready for the revolving door of visitors. She was a founding parishioner of Queen of Heaven church and a founding member of the Erlton Swim club. After her family was grown, she became a hairdresser and took over Vera's Beauty Salon that was now located on Township Lane. She loved to socialize and was involved in many community groups and spent many hours working the polls, sitting at the bingo tables at Queen of Heaven and the slot machines in Atlantic City. She was a dedicated volunteer at Virtua and was affectionately known as the "Mayor". Tess was most proud of her family. She doted on her children and cherished her grandchildren. In recent years, her great grandchildren brought a new wave of happiness into her life. Although she couldn't participate in activities, she loved to see them and receive pictures and crafts they made for her. She loved her family and leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and traditions. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Voorhees Senior Living, Lighthouse Hospice and Bayada for their dedication, commitment and compassion in caring for Tess. We'd especially like to thank Dr. Stephen Gerber for being an extraordinary doctor and human being. No viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holy Eucharist Parish, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ at 10:30am. Interment private. Due to COVID restrictions, those people attending the church service and burial will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the caregiving services previously mentioned or a charity of your choice
.