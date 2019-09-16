|
Theresa Gallucci
Haddon Heights, Formerly of South Camden - Suddenly, On September 13, 2019, Age 89. Loving wife of 41 years to the late Armand Gallucci. Beloved sister of Roxy Amato (late Estelle), Anthony (Cheryl) Amato and Marie Amato. Predeceased by her brother John (surviving Ann), predeceased by her brother Joe and sister-in-law Jackie. Predeceased by her brother Frank (surviving Rita). Dear Sister-In-Law of Mary Marini. Survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Theresa was born in the family home in South Camden. She married Armand and resided in South Camden until moving to Haddon Heights and was a resident for over 50 years. Theresa worked in Quality Control at Campbell's Soup in Camden. She was a faithful parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Haddon Heights for over 50 years. Theresa's love and devotion was to her family each and every day.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Theresa's viewing on Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at Saint Rose of Lima Church: 4th Avenue at Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Interment with her late husband, Armand in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family requests memorial donations to Saint Rose of Lima Parish: 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Please write in memo: Theresa Gallucci.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019