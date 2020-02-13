|
Theresa M. Conway
Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Lonergan) On February 12, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late William Conway. Dear mother of 12, grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of 9. Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to Angel Tails Rescue, P.O. Box 5203, Somerset, NJ 08875. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. For expanded obituary and to leave condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020