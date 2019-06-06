|
Theresa M. DeLano
Bellmawr - Theresa M. DeLano (nee Bolletino), on June 4, 2019, formerly of Bellmawr, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Theresa "Terry" Gavin of HiNella, Annamarie "Ree" Michael of Mt. Ephraim and Ralph A. DeLano, Jr. of Sicklerville. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mrs. DeLano loved to cook for her family. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 9:45 AM Monday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10 AM in church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. DeLano's memory to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 6 to June 7, 2019