Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Theresa DeLano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa DeLano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. DeLano


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa M. DeLano Obituary
Theresa M. DeLano

Bellmawr - Theresa M. DeLano (nee Bolletino), on June 4, 2019, formerly of Bellmawr, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Theresa "Terry" Gavin of HiNella, Annamarie "Ree" Michael of Mt. Ephraim and Ralph A. DeLano, Jr. of Sicklerville. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mrs. DeLano loved to cook for her family. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 9:45 AM Monday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10 AM in church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. DeLano's memory to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now