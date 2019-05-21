|
|
Theresa McCann
Berlin - Theresa McCann (nee: Schmidt) age 106, of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Houser and Thomas McCann; loving mother of the late Donald Houser, Howard Houser, Richard Houser, Charles Houser and Wilmer Houser and dear friend Phyllis Fraizer. Survived by her daughter in law Grace Houser and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa leaves behind many friends that over the years became her family. She will be sorely missed by all of them. Theresa enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking pies, walking and making friends along the way. Theresa's friends and family would like to thank Samaritan Hospice and the caring staff of Virtua Rehab Center in Berlin. Family and friends are invited to a viewing followed by a Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine St Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Viewing will be held from 9:45 am to 11:45 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 206 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Ranch Hope Inc., P.O. Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001 or Tuesday Mission Association "TMA", St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. For tributes & condolences please visit lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019