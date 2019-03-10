Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
Haddon Heights, NJ - Theresa passed away peacefully at home in Haddon Heights on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Trenton, NJ, Theresa was a resident of Haddonfield for 74 years before moving to Haddon Heights. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Adelina and Alfred Ricci and her sister, Eleanor O'Brien. Theresa is lovingly survived by Sharon Dardine of Lewes, DE, Mark (Heidi) Hargrove of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Lisa Knoll of Haddon Heights, NJ; her grandchildren Julie (Andrew) Crosson of Asheville, NC, Jennifer Knoll of Haddon Heights, Daniel Knoll of Philadelphia, Linton (Alexandra) Hargrove of Larchmont, NY, and Christina (Scott) Crum of New York, NY and four great grandchildren.

Theresa graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School in 1938. She worked at RCA in Camden, NJ after graduation. Years later, after her children were grown, she worked for the Haddonfield Middle School and with the Child Study Team.

Theresa was called Nanny by many of her friends in NJ and "Mother Theresa" as many called her while visiting in DE, was well loved by her family, many friends and admirers. Always kind, loving and quick witted - to the very end.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 11 AM, at Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
