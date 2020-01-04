Services
Theresa Rose Paradiso


1940 - 2019
Theresa Rose Paradiso Obituary
Theresa Rose Paradiso

North Ft. Myers, FL - Theresa Rose Paradiso, 79, of North Ft. Myers, FL (formerly of Bellmawr, NJ) passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born March 28, 1940 in Camden, NJ, Theresa is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John Anthony Paradiso, Sr.; 2 loving sons Frank (Dina) Paradiso and John (Joy) Paradiso, Jr. and 2 cherished grandsons Joseph and Dominick Paradiso. A memorial service will be held at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, N. Ft. Myers, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in the name of Theresa Rose Paradiso to Hope Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
