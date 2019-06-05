Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Haddon Heights - Theresa Stock (nee Comly), age 91 of Haddon Heights, passed away on June 2, 2019. She was the strongest woman her family knew and was loved beyond measure.

Beloved wife for 70 years to the late Joseph R. Stock. Predeceased by three of her children: Cathy Burkitt, Sue McNulty and Joe Stock, Jr. Survived by and dearly missed by her children: Lisa Malcolm (Alan), George Stock (Sharon) and son-in-law, Bob McNulty. Loving and adored grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 2.

Relatives and friends are invited to EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ for her Visitation on Saturday from10:30-11:30 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment private.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
