Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church
1989 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Theresa (Tess) Trainor-Gill

Theresa (Tess) Trainor-Gill Obituary
Theresa (Tess) Trainor-Gill

Cherry Hill - Theresa (Tess) Trainor-Gill of Cherry Hill, NJ died December 22, 2019. Age 92. Theresa passed away after a long illness at the Kresson View Care Center.

She was a founding member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Cherry Hill, NJ. She served as a member of the church's Altar Guild for over 50 years and its leader for over 20 years. An avid embroiderer, she completed the vestments for the New Jersey Cathedral, and many other Episcopal Churches in New Jersey.

Theresa was married to William P. Trainor, Jr. in 1945 and raised 5 children. Her husband William and son Delbert preceded her in death, Theresa is survived by her sons: Jon (DeeDee), James (Jill), Patrick and William III (Bonnie).

The family wishes to thank the staff of Kresson View for their care as well as the staff of Atria Senior Center in Cherry Hill. Theresa will be missed by everyone fortunate to have touched her life and will be remembered as a friend, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind the extended family of Miles Gill her second husband.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM in St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Gifts in memory of her should be made to St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
