Therese J. Saraullo
Somerdale - (nee Sciarrone), age 92, passed away on March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Rocco J. Saraullo. Mother of Rocco J., Jr. (Maureen), Vincent (Brenda), and the late Thomas. Grandmother of 9 and "GG" of 13.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, March 26th 9:30-11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Entombment following in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Therese's name to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpusa.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019