Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Thomas Barski
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
50 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
Thomas A. Barski Obituary
Thomas A. Barski

Westmont - Tom passed peacefully on June 24, 2019, at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Pamela A. (nee Litzas). Loving son of Arline M. (nee Brushkoski) and the late Stanley M. Barski. Beloved father of Austin T. Barski of Pitman, Preston A. Barski (Lorine) of Canada and Stepfather of Amanda M. Messina of Mt. Laurel. Dear brother of Mary Courage (Chris) of Lewes, DE, Catherine Penacoli (Paul) of Laurel Springs, Jean Crossman (William) of Millers Falls, MA, Edward Barski (Joan) of Collingswood, Ellen Callahan (James) of Columbia, MD, and John Barski (Beth) of Haddon Heights. Tom was a professional driver for most of his life. He had no fear. Tom's motto in life was, "Just Believe." Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation Saturday, June 29th from 10 to 11 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Nami New Jersey http://www.naminj.org/product/in-honor-of-or-memorial-gifts/ Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
