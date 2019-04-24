Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Houck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Houck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Houck

Cherry Hill, NJ - On April 18, 2019, Age 66, Beloved husband of Maria (nee DiGenova); Loving father of Lauren Elizabeth Houck (Thomas Hanslip) of England and Ralph Biansco (Jamie Ottaviano) of FL and companion to his devoted dog, Maddie.

Tom had been employed by the Cherry Hill Board of Education for 31 years, retiring as the Operational Supervisor. He was a long-time musician and is jamming on his guitar in Heaven with new found bandmates. He was a model train enthusiast and an avid Eagles' Fan. He will be wearing his Superbowl Championship shirt and his family encourages everyone attending to honor Tom by wearing their Eagles' gear as well.

Tom's family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27th, 10-10:45 am, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where the Celebration of his Life will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to the Eagles Charitable Foundation, NovaCare Complex, One NovaCare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145. www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org\donate\.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now