Thomas A. Houck
Cherry Hill, NJ - On April 18, 2019, Age 66, Beloved husband of Maria (nee DiGenova); Loving father of Lauren Elizabeth Houck (Thomas Hanslip) of England and Ralph Biansco (Jamie Ottaviano) of FL and companion to his devoted dog, Maddie.
Tom had been employed by the Cherry Hill Board of Education for 31 years, retiring as the Operational Supervisor. He was a long-time musician and is jamming on his guitar in Heaven with new found bandmates. He was a model train enthusiast and an avid Eagles' Fan. He will be wearing his Superbowl Championship shirt and his family encourages everyone attending to honor Tom by wearing their Eagles' gear as well.
Tom's family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27th, 10-10:45 am, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where the Celebration of his Life will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to the Eagles Charitable Foundation, NovaCare Complex, One NovaCare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145. www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org\donate\.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019