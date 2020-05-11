Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
To be announced at a later date
Thomas B. Bauer


1980 - 2020
Thomas B. Bauer

Gloucester City - Thomas B. Bauer, age 39, of Gloucester City, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frederick Bauer and Victoria Bauer-Finnegan. Beloved step son of Jim Finnegan. Devoted brother of Jacob Bauer (Karen), Matthew Bauer (Gwen), Jamie Dempsey (Mark), Jimmy Finnegan, and Colleen Finnegan (David). Dearly loved boyfriend of Ibeth Pelaez. Also loved and survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tommy will fondly be remembered as a fun loving guy with a kind heart and an easy smile. A lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan, he also enjoyed playing guitar, going to concerts, and most of all spending time with friends, family and his dog, Sky. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020
