Thomas B. Bauer
1980 - 2020
Thomas B. Bauer

Gloucester City - Thomas B. Bauer, age 39, of Gloucester City NJ, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frederick Bauer and Victoria Bauer-Finnegan. Beloved step son of Jim Finnegan. Devoted brother of Jacob Bauer (Karen), Matthew Bauer (Gwen), Jamie Dempsey (Mark), Jimmy Finnegan, and Colleen Finnegan (David). Dearly loved boyfriend of Ibeth Pelaez. Also loved and survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tommy will fondly be remembered as a fun loving guy with a kind heart and an easy smile. A lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan, he also enjoyed playing guitar, going to concerts, and most of all spending time with friends, family and his dog, Sky. There will be a visitation from 8am to 10am Saturday, July 25th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 10am at the funeral home. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
